World Autism Day observed in Ramban

The programme aimed to educate ASHA and Anganwadi Workers, as well as sectoral officers and locals, about Autism, a genetic and congenital disease. The speakers emphasised the importance of integrating autism patients into society with respect.

District Social Welfare Officer, Rahul Gupta presided over the event, which was attended by a number of prominent individuals including various district officers. Resource Persons, Dr Reyaz Ahmed, Physiotherapist, Dr Tajamul and Clinical Psychologist, Tasmeen Nabi, spoke about the different types of autism, its symptoms, behavioural problems, and ways to manage the condition through medical attention, early intervention, psychological treatment and physiotherapy.