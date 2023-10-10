World Mental Health Day | GDC Ramban organises quiz, poster making competition

Ramban, Oct 10: Government Degree College, Ramban on Tuesday organised quiz and poster making competition to mark the World mental health day.
The program was organized by Manodarpan psychology and career counseling/placement cell under the patronage of College Principal Prof Archana Kaul.
The event commenced with a welcome address by Dr Bharat Singh. He highlighted the imperativeness of organizing such events.
More than 50 students participated in the event. The winners of the quiz competition were Payal Bahu, Suresh Singh and Mohinder Singh and the result was announced by Prof Ajaz Ahmed. The quiz competition was hosted by Prof Chankya Sharma and the event concluded with a vote of thanks presented by Dr Irfana Anjum.
Dr Anjum commended the active participation of the students, highlighting the importance of continued awareness in organizing such events.