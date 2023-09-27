World Tourism Day 2023 celebrated in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: The picturesque district of Kishtwar joined the global celebration of World Tourism Day 2023 under the overarching theme of ‘Tourism and Green Investment’ as designated by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this theme emphasises the urgency for strategic investments aligned with the sustainable development goals, fostering a sustainable and resilient tourism sector by 2030.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav inaugurated a documentary on the Shree Hudh Mata Yatra.

The documentary, a collaborative effort between the district administration of Kishtwar and the Kishtwar Development Authority aims to intricately capture and showcase the spiritual essence, cultural significance, and the profound journey associated with this pilgrimage in Kishtwar district.