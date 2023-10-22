Young man commits ‘suicide’ in Kishtwar

Ramban: A young man allegedly committed suicide at Hidyal area of Kishtwar district on Sunday morning.

Police sources said that a man allegedly hanged himself in his room at his residence in the Hadyal area of Kishtwar early Sunday morning.

They said some family members saw him hanging in his room and immediately informed the Police.

He was rushed to District Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Police identified the deceased as Sandeep Kotwal @Kake son of Sewa Ram Kotwal lanyal road Hidyal Kishtwar.

Police said after conducting postmortem and other legal medico formalities the body of the deceased was handed over to his family for last rites.

Police have registered a case for further investigations at Police Station Kishtwar.