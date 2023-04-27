Youth dies, another escapes unhurt in house collapse in J&K's Kishtwar

“A residential house and two cow sheds have been damaged in the village Kurya Pul following a landslide,” Sarpanch Mohammed Rafi told Greater Kashmir.

He said that he got a mobile call at around 3:45 AM about the collapse of a house. Immediately, he along with the villagers rushed to the spot.

The rescue operation was launched by the villagers and they dug out the body of a youth namely 19-year-old Arshad Hussain from the debris of the house. However, another youth namely Rashid Hussain escaped unhurt.

The Sarpanch said that two-three years back a similar landslide had hit the village.

“The village is facing a threat from the mountain as it triggers landslides following rainfall. Therefore, the administration should look into the concerns of the residents,” he said.

Meanwhile, a police team also reached the spot. Till the writing of this report, the rescue operation was on.