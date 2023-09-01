Chenab Valley

Youth drowns in Chenab river

Ramban, Sep 1: A youth slipped into river Chenab at Seri and was drowned on late Friday evening. Police sources said a youth identified as Sonu Singh 22, son of Soba Ram a resident of Mahore district Reasi, along with his friends went to the embankment of river Chenab at Seri to take a bath . He slipped into river Chenab and drowned.

They said on getting information rescue teams of Police and volunteers reached the spot and launched a search operation to locate the body of the youth. Police said the youth was the driver by profession. Further details are awaited.

