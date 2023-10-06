Youth Festival Sangam to start today

Bhaderwah, Oct 6: The 11th edition of mega youth festival, “Sangam 2023” will start at Bhaderwah tomorrow.
According to the organisers, the festival is being organised by army’s 4 Rashtriya Rifles in collaboration with Bhaderwah Campus of Jammu University to inculcate sense of belonging for the nation and to promote communal harmony among youth beside to give boost to the potential of adventure tourism in Chenab region.
Army and Bhaderwah campus authorities held a joint press conference to announce the commencement of the festival themed “Unity and Harmony” from tomorrow in which 500 students of 23 colleges and satellite campuses of Jammu University will participate.
The four day biggest youth festival of Jammu and Kashmir will be held from October 7 to 10.
The 2IC 4RR Lt Col Samir, Nodal officer Sangam Dr Jatinder Manhas and ERO Bhaderwah Campus Aarif Khateeb gave details about the festival at a joint press briefing during curtain raising ceremony of the festival.