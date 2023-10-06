Youth Festival Sangam to start today

According to the organisers, the festival is being organised by army’s 4 Rashtriya Rifles in collaboration with Bhaderwah Campus of Jammu University to inculcate sense of belonging for the nation and to promote communal harmony among youth beside to give boost to the potential of adventure tourism in Chenab region.

Army and Bhaderwah campus authorities held a joint press conference to announce the commencement of the festival themed “Unity and Harmony” from tomorrow in which 500 students of 23 colleges and satellite campuses of Jammu University will participate.