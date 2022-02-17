1 in 4 teenagers still unvaccinated in Srinagar

Srinagar: One in every two teenagers eligible to get COVID19 vaccine in Srinagar is yet to take the first shot, the district having the least coverage in this age group.
While the first dose of Covaxin has been administered in 100 percent eligible 15 to 18 year age group beneficiaries in all districts of Kashmir division, in Srinagar district, less than 75 percent in this category have taken the shot. The district has been continuing the trend of slow uptake.
The target population aged above 15 years and less than 18 years in district Srinagar is estimated to be 83975.
According to the data of the Health and Family Welfare department, all other districts in Kashmir division have achieved complete coverage in this age group for the first dose of the vaccine.
As on 15 February, 73 percent eligible teenagers had taken one dose of Covaxin in Srinagar.
The Vaccination drive in this group began on 02 January across India. The second dose coverage in Srinagar was just 6 percent, very low in comparison to other districts. In many districts of Kashmir division, the second dose vaccine coverage was in the order of 50 percent.
District Shopian, which has been very enthusiastic in terms of vaccination in every phase, has vaccinated 77 percent of eligible teenagers with the second dose. Anantnag has also achieved second dose coverage of 61 percent.
A health official said that vaccine hesitancy was high in Srinagar and the target population was also dynamic.
Chief Medical Officer Srinagar, Dr Jameel A Mir said that Srinagar was catching up and the fact that coaching centers and educational institutes were closed was a contributing factor to the backlog. “We have started to expedite the process and the results are clear. In the past one week, we have been able to increase the vaccination percentage by at least 30 percent,” he said.
He further said that the number of beneficiaries estimated to be in Srinagar could be “over the actual number”. Many schools, he said, did not have the number of students that they state as being enrolled. “Many of those are also not in Srinagar as well,” he said.