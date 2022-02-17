1 in 4 teenagers still unvaccinated in Srinagar

Srinagar: One in every two teenagers eligible to get COVID19 vaccine in Srinagar is yet to take the first shot, the district having the least coverage in this age group.

While the first dose of Covaxin has been administered in 100 percent eligible 15 to 18 year age group beneficiaries in all districts of Kashmir division, in Srinagar district, less than 75 percent in this category have taken the shot. The district has been continuing the trend of slow uptake.