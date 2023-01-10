1 terror associate of LeT arrested at Regal Chowk: Srinagar Police

Srinagar: Police today said it arrested a terror associate of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba ( LeT) at Regal Chowk here.

In a statement, police spokesperson said “during a specially laid naka, a police party while conducting search of vehicles at Regal Chowk near Partap Park, intercepted a motorcyclist riding bike Bajaj Pulsar, Upon checking of the said motorcyclist, in a bag worn by the motorcyclist, one small parcel containing some heroin like substance, Indian currency rupees amounting to nine lakh ninety five thousand, three copies of letter pad of banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba ( LeT) & four copies of code keys (matrix sheets) were recovered from the bag. On his personal search one mobile phone (I-Phone 11) & three ID Cards were also recovered.”