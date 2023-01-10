1 terror associate of LeT arrested at Regal Chowk: Srinagar Police

Srinagar: Police today said it arrested a terror associate of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba ( LeT) at Regal Chowk here.
In a statement, police spokesperson said “during a specially laid naka, a police party while conducting search of vehicles at Regal Chowk near Partap Park, intercepted a motorcyclist riding bike Bajaj Pulsar, Upon checking of the said motorcyclist, in a bag worn by the motorcyclist, one small parcel containing some heroin like substance, Indian currency rupees amounting to nine lakh ninety five thousand, three copies of letter pad of banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba ( LeT) & four copies of code keys (matrix sheets) were recovered from the bag. On his personal search one mobile phone (I-Phone 11) & three ID Cards were also recovered.”
“On questioning he was identified as Farzan Farooz S/O Farooz Ahmad Mir R/O Frestabal Pampore, Pulwama. He however, failed to produce any legal justification with regard to possession of above mentioned items.
The recoveries made from this terror associate indicate larger conspiracy wherein LeT is pushing drugs, proceeds of which is used to fund terror activities.
Accordingly case under FIR No. 02/2023 Under sections 8/21 NDPS Act & sections 13,18,39,40 of UAPA Act has been registered in Police Station Kothibagh and investigation entrusted to Shivam Sidhartha, IPS, SDPO Kothibagh,” the statement added.