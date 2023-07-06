12 persons bound down for good behaviour in Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police has bound down a dozen people for not standing up for the National anthem during an event held here recently.

Police said they have not been arrested but booked under 107/151 CrPC.

"There is an unverified news doing rounds that 14 policemen/persons have been arrested /suspended for disrespecting the National anthem. It is clarified that the news is completely false, rather 12 persons have been generally bound down for good behaviour under sections 107/151 of CrPC," Srinagar Police tweeted on Thursday.

Section 107 of CrPC authorises a Magistrate, in case of emergency when breach of peace is imminent, to order the accused person to agree to a bond which asks him to maintain peace for the prescribed period of time as the Judge thinks would fit.