12 persons bound down for good behaviour in Srinagar
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police has bound down a dozen people for not standing up for the National anthem during an event held here recently.
Police said they have not been arrested but booked under 107/151 CrPC.
"There is an unverified news doing rounds that 14 policemen/persons have been arrested /suspended for disrespecting the National anthem. It is clarified that the news is completely false, rather 12 persons have been generally bound down for good behaviour under sections 107/151 of CrPC," Srinagar Police tweeted on Thursday.
Section 107 of CrPC authorises a Magistrate, in case of emergency when breach of peace is imminent, to order the accused person to agree to a bond which asks him to maintain peace for the prescribed period of time as the Judge thinks would fit.
Section 151 of the CrPC states: “A police officer knowing of a design to commit any cognisable offence may arrest, without orders from a Magistrate and without a warrant, the person so designing, if it appears to such officer that the commission of the offence cannot be otherwise prevented.”
Official sources said that 12 people against whom the action has been taken did not stand up during ‘Pedal for Peace’ Cycle Race-2023 organised by J&K Police, last month. “After investigations these people were identified and action was taken,” a senior police official said here. The action was taken after authorities took strong note of the incident.