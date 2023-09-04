13th National CODFICON 2023 held at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: The Post Graduate Department of Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar in association with Contact and Occupational Dermatosis Forum of India (CODFI) organised the annual national conference CODFICON 2023.

The conference was inaugurated by Administrative Secretary Health and Medical Education department Bhupinder Kumar in virtual mode as chief guest. Prof Nahid Nehvi incharge Principal/Dean Government Medical College Srinagar and Chief Patron, and Prof Iffat Hassan, Principal Govt Medical College Handwara and patron CODFICON 2023 were the guests of honour.

Prof Dinesh Mathur President CODFI, Dr Yasmeen Jabeen HOD Department of Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy GMC Srinagar & Organising Chairperson, Dr Shagufta Rather Scientific Chairperson and Prof Syed Mubashir HOD Department of Dermatology GMC Baramulla as the organising secretary also shared the dias on inauguration ceremony.