13th National CODFICON 2023 held at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: The Post Graduate Department of Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar in association with Contact and Occupational Dermatosis Forum of India (CODFI) organised the annual national conference CODFICON 2023.
The conference was inaugurated by Administrative Secretary Health and Medical Education department Bhupinder Kumar in virtual mode as chief guest. Prof Nahid Nehvi incharge Principal/Dean Government Medical College Srinagar and Chief Patron, and Prof Iffat Hassan, Principal Govt Medical College Handwara and patron CODFICON 2023 were the guests of honour.
Prof Dinesh Mathur President CODFI, Dr Yasmeen Jabeen HOD Department of Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy GMC Srinagar & Organising Chairperson, Dr Shagufta Rather Scientific Chairperson and Prof Syed Mubashir HOD Department of Dermatology GMC Baramulla as the organising secretary also shared the dias on inauguration ceremony.
The theme of the conference was ‘Dermatitis-Current and future perspectives’ with focus on diagnosis and management of dermatitis and allergic skin conditions.
The conference was attended by about 150 delegates from different parts of the country and scientific sessions were deliberated upon by eminent faculty from all over India.
The speakers and chairpersons included reputed dermatologists, immunologists and allergy specialists from the premier institutes likes AIIMS New Delhi , PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Pondicherry, MAMC, UCMS New Delhi, GMC Jammu, SKIMS and GMC Srinagar.
Postgraduate quiz competition, with Dr Shazia Jeelani as quiz master, in which nine teams all over India participated and workshops were held. Award Papers, free papers and E- Posters were also presented by the young speakers and postgraduates from all over India. The conference provided an excellent platform for young and budding dermatologists to showcase their research at national level. The conference culminated with a valedictory session in which prizes were distributed.