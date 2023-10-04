14 children resorting to begging rescued at Lal Chowk

Srinagar: Acting swiftly on complaints about child begging in the summer capital, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of the district Wednesday swung into action and conducted a surprise raid in the city centre Lal Chowk where 14 children indulging in begging were rescued and taken for counselling.

This was for the first time that a special surprise drive against child begging was launched by the CWC at Lal Chowk. “We had been receiving complaints about frequent child begging in various parts of Srinagar. Today, we decided to conduct a surprise check at Lal Chowk where we caught hold of 14 child beggars including four girls,” CWC head for Srinagar, Dr Khair-un-Nisa told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

She said while they were taking the child beggars to a shelter home at Nishat “their parents started begging for the release of their kids.” “This is what makes our job tough. There is a nexus between parents and kids. Ironically, the parents of the kids rescued today were also beggars,” Dr Nisa said, adding that “we will counsell all the 14 kids (all of them minors) and handover them to the CWCs of their respective districts/States.”