15-day theatre workshop inaugurated

Srinagar: 15-day theatre workshop was inaugurated at Tagore Hall here today.

The event was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages in collaboration with Kalidas Theatre Srinagar and Govt Degree College Hyderpora

Organisers said the workshop will be useful for younger generations interested in creativity particularly theatre.

Internationally acclaimed theatre and film personality MK Raina presided over this inaugural function

Role of theatre in education was in focus during the interactive secession.