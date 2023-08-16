15-day theatre workshop inaugurated

Srinagar: 15-day theatre workshop was inaugurated at Tagore Hall here today.
The event was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages in collaboration with Kalidas Theatre Srinagar and Govt Degree College Hyderpora
Organisers said the workshop will be useful for younger generations interested in creativity particularly theatre.
Internationally acclaimed theatre and film personality MK Raina presided over this inaugural function
Role of theatre in education was in focus during the interactive secession.
Eminent theatre personalities, cultural activities and educationists discussed the various aspects of theatre and its role through education.
Students of Govt Degree college Hyderpora and IPTS Heights School khansahab presented cultural programmes. Students also got a chance to have a question answer session with reputed theatre activists, educationists and writers. Dr Manzoor Ahmed Lone Principal degree college hyderpora, Prof Khurshid Ahmed Mir, Dr Beeba Degree college Hyderpora,Saleem Beigh convenor INTACH, Muhammad Amin Bhat president AMK, Nisaar Naseem senior theatrist, Shabir Mujahid formed DDG, Fayaz Dilber eminent writer and filmmaker and Aayash Arif president kalidas theatre were present.