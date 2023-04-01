1.58 lakh visitors throng Tulip Garden in 12 days

Srinagar: The Tulip Garden in the summer capital has attracted over 1.58 lakh visitors including local, national and international tourists in the first 12 days of its opening, officials said.

The Assistant Floriculture Officer (AFO), and the ground level in-charge of Tulip Garden Inam-ul-Rehman, told GNS that the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip)Garden, was thrown open to the public on March 20 and since then, it has turned out to be a major attraction for tourists, who are flocking to the garden to witness the vibrant colors of the tulips.

“A total of 1.58 lakh people visited tulip garden Srinagar in the first 12 days and which includes local, national and international visitors.”

Rehman further said that the number of visitors has exceeded expectations and the garden is receiving a good response from all across. “We are happy to see that people are showing keen interest in visiting the garden. The tulips are in full bloom and visitors are enjoying the scenic beauty of the garden to the hilt,” he added.