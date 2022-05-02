1600 horsepower rake of Kashmir Railways inaugurated

Srinagar: A new 1600 horsepower rake of Kashmir Railways was inaugurated here today.

“This new rake has multiple additional improved features over the existing 1400 HP rakes currently running in Kashmir. This includes better ride comfort, better internal furnishing, and improved atmospheric controls for the harsh winter conditions in Kashmir. It is equipped with advanced 3 phase AC transmission systems for better ride control for the loco pilots and CCTV cameras for the safety of passengers,” spokesperson of Kashmir Railways said in a statement.