17 Youth delegates from G20 countries participate in Y20 Consultation at Kashmir University

On May 10, a heritage tour to Mughal Garden Nishat and Pari Mahal was organised by KU followed by a group dinner.

On May 11, the Y20 Consultation witnessed a healthy and interactive dialogue with all delegates present at the University’s Convocation Complex.

As a part of the inaugural session, welcome address was delivered by Prof. Manzoor A. Shah, where he spelt out the broad objectives of the Y20 Consultation’. It was followed by an address by Pankaj Kumar where he provided a brief context of Y20, which set the tone of the Y20 Consultation.

Guru Prakash Paswan, in his remarks, highlighted the importance of the Y20 Consultation. “The new capital is not going to be the economic capital alone; it is going to be the social capital and the capital of ideas. And Youth20 is one such platform for youth to share their ideas and contribute to policymaking on the important themes chosen for Y20 Consultation.”

Akash Jha, Secretary, Y20 India also spoke on the occasion and mentioned that “it is important that the voice of youth should be heard in such global decisions because it impacts the youth stakeholders the most. India’s Presidency has not been confined these discussions to the elite class, it is a people’s Presidency where Y20 is a leading partner.”

Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, in her address said KU chose the theme of climate change for Y20 Consultation “because if anyone has more at stake in this fight against climate crisis, it is the youth. And if anyone can strongly help address this crisis, it is the youth who are the future of the nation.” She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, and Chancellor Manoj Sinha for giving the University a chance to be part of country G20 Presidency through the Y20 platform.