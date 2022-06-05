1941 candidates appear in Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2022 was Sunday held successfully across all the 12 centers established in the summer capital.
The examination was held amid fool proof arrangements made by the Divisional Administration Kashmir, in close coordination with Degree colleges and Higher secondary institutions, officials said.
The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K pole personally monitored all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of Examination, here.
The Examination was held in 2 shifts in which 1941 candidates appeared. The Government of UT of J&K had Nominated Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole as State Level Observer for Srinagar Centers.
To ensure necessary arrangements, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir had conducted inspection of the centers.
Pertinently, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole had chaired a meeting yesterday which was attended by all the stake holders including 12 inspecting officers, Principals of all Institutions, Coordinators and representatives from Police and other civil Departments.