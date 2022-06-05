1941 candidates appear in Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2022 was Sunday held successfully across all the 12 centers established in the summer capital.

The examination was held amid fool proof arrangements made by the Divisional Administration Kashmir, in close coordination with Degree colleges and Higher secondary institutions, officials said.

The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K pole personally monitored all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of Examination, here.