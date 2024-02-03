2 clinics sealed in Downtown

Srinagar, Feb 3: District Administration Srinagar today evening undertook a surprise inspection of various Clinical establishments operating in the City in order to ensure proper regulation and operationalisation of Clinical Establishments.

The inspection was carried out on the directions of the District Magistrate (DM) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat to stop mushrooming growth of ill-equipped pathological/ microbiological laboratories and other clinical establishments lacking in infrastructure and technical expertise.

The inspection team headed Deputy CMO, District Health Officer, ZMO accompanied by Tehsildar concerned undertook a thorough inspection of various clinics in Hawal and Nowshera areas of the District during which the inspection teams found infirmities and deficiencies in some centres.

During the inspection, two clinics were sealed who found violating norms and laid guidelines.

Speaking regarding the drive, the District Magistrate Srinagar, stressed on intensifying such inspections of the clinical establishments in Srinagar to ensure that such establishments are running according to laid down guidelines and regulations to the best satisfaction of the patients.