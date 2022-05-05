2-day lecture series concludes at NIT Srinagar

Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said such lectures are aimed to provide a vibrant platform to students. During these sessions, path-breaking research ideas in science and technology are being discussed.

"It is a proud moment for us to host eminent luminaries on the campus. It shall be an interface between academia and industries," he said.

Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said this lecture series will benefit students and help them to explore more options in the field of science and technology.

"Such lectures help students to believe in themselves and empower their confidence. It is always essential for students to stay motivated and have faith in themselves," Prof. Bukhari said.