2-day seminar on Urdu Research and Criticism concludes at KU

Srinagar: The two-day international seminar on ‘Urdu Research and Criticism’ concluded at the University of Kashmir on Thursday.

The seminar was organised by the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) with support from the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL).

Prof K M Ikramudin from JNU’s Centre of Indian Languages and Prof Arifa Bushra, chaired the first and second technical sessions, respectively, wherein Dr Imtiyaz Ahmad, Dr Muhiyud-Din Zor, Javaid Ahmad Kukroo and Prof Kawsar Mazhari presented their papers on different topics related to the main theme of the seminar, in offline mode.