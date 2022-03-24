2-day seminar on Urdu Research and Criticism concludes at KU

Srinagar: The two-day international seminar on ‘Urdu Research and Criticism’ concluded at the University of Kashmir on Thursday.
The seminar was organised by the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) with support from the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL).
Prof K M Ikramudin from JNU’s Centre of Indian Languages and Prof Arifa Bushra, chaired the first and second technical sessions, respectively, wherein Dr Imtiyaz Ahmad, Dr Muhiyud-Din Zor, Javaid Ahmad Kukroo and Prof Kawsar Mazhari presented their papers on different topics related to the main theme of the seminar, in offline mode.
During this session, Dr Asif Ali Muhammad from Department of Urdu, Mahatma Gandhi Institute Mauritius and Dr Taghrid Muhammad al-Baumi from Department of Urdu, Al-Azhar University, Cairo presented their papers in online mode. The session was moderated by Dr Tauseef Ahmad.
Later in the day, Director DDE Prof Tariq Ahmad Chishti chaired the valedictory session, where Prof Ikramudin, Prof Mazhari, Dr Muid-ur-Rahman, Prof Nasir Mirza and Javiad Iqbal Kukroo and other scholars presented their views regarding the seminar.