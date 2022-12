Srinagar: Police today arrested two drug peddlers at Bemina locality here.

“Two drug peddlers namely Junaid Majeed Reshi of Sector-A, Hamdaniya Colony Bemina and Mohd Ilyas Fargood @ Janu of Sector-A, Hamdaniya Colony Bemina arrested along with narcotics & other equipments used for weighing etc. FIR no 131/2022 registered in Bemina PS under NDPS act,” Srinagar Police tweeted.