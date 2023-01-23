2 houses damaged in Noorbagh blaze

Srinagar: Two houses were damaged in a fire incident at Noorbagh area here.
Witnesses said the incident happened at Guzarbal area of Noorbagh. The locals alleged that the delay caused by the Fire and Emergency service made the situation worse.
They said that traffic jams and encroachment of roads at Cement Kadal and Noorbagh Chowk often delays the arrival of fire tenders.
“We appeal to authorities to remove these encroachments by vendors and others who cause traffic jams. This is the reason that despite the fire station being close to the area, there are huge losses,” said a resident.
The officials from fire and emergency said that as soon as they received the information, they rushed the fire tenders from three different fire stations to douse off the fire.
“We received the information around 9: 20 am and within less than 10 minutes we reached the spot and doused off the fire. Two houses were damaged in the incident and we were successful in containing the fire from spreading across other houses in the congested vicinity,” said the official.
Meanwhile the fire incident has left the multiple families without shelter in the harsh winter.
“We are from poor families and have lost all our belongings including many valuables. We hope that we will receive much needed help from everyone,” said a female fire victim.
The locals also appealed to the government and other local organisations to extend helping hand to the families.