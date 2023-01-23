2 houses damaged in Noorbagh blaze

Srinagar: Two houses were damaged in a fire incident at Noorbagh area here.

Witnesses said the incident happened at Guzarbal area of Noorbagh. The locals alleged that the delay caused by the Fire and Emergency service made the situation worse.

They said that traffic jams and encroachment of roads at Cement Kadal and Noorbagh Chowk often delays the arrival of fire tenders.

“We appeal to authorities to remove these encroachments by vendors and others who cause traffic jams. This is the reason that despite the fire station being close to the area, there are huge losses,” said a resident.