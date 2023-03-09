2 houses damaged in Rainawari blaze

Srinagar: Two houses were damaged in a fire incident at Qamarwari
Reports said the incident happened on Thursday afternoon at Kalval Mohalla of Rainawari Srinagar.
The officials from Fire and Emergency said that as soon as they received the information, they rushed the fire tenders from three different fire stations to douse off the fire.
They said that the fire was brought under control. They said the top floors and attic of the houses were completely gutted, leaving the families shelterless.
While talking to Greater Kashmir, an official from Fire and Emergency service said that they received the report at around 1: 45 PM and soon pressed the fire tenders from multiple fire stations into service. He said that fire tenders from Rainawari, Batamaloo and Fire Service Headquarters were pressed into service to douse off the fire.
“As per the initial assessment, two houses were damaged in the incident. We are still assessing the damage,” said the official.