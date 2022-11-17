2 houses gutted in Alamgari Bazar blaze

On the occasion, the team provided immediate assistance to the fire victims consisting of four families residing in the houses which got damaged in a massive fire incident.

The team assessed the damages caused due to the fire incident and expressed sympathy with the affected families on loss of property.

On the occasion an immediate assistance in the form of 40 blankets, 20 mattresses, 20 bed sheets and 4 kitchen sets, in addition Rs 20,000 were also provided to all 4 affected families each Rs 5000 out of Red Cross fund of District Administration Srinagar, an official statement added.