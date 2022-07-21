2 houses, seminary gutted at Nowpora

Srinagar: Two houses and a seminary were gutted in a fire incident at Nowpora area here today.
Police said fire started from the seminary and engulfed adjoining structures and the seminary.
A community hall and at least two other structures suffered minor damages in the incident.
The locals said that till the Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot, fire had caused severe damage to houses. They said that the houses belonged to downtrodden families.
“So far we did not see any official visiting the spot. Two houses belonged to two brothers. Both of them are labourers. One of them is suffering from kidney ailment. They have elderly patients at home,…where are they supposed to go. We appeal authorities to provide all necessary help to them,” said Adil Ahmed, a local.
An official from the Fire and Emergency department said that fire tenders were pressed to douse off the flames as soon as they received the information. He said that their primary concern was to stop fire from spreading across the congested locality.
“At least six structures were involved in the fire incident. In the incident, two residential houses and seminary were gutted. Minor damages were also caused to a community hall and few adjacent structures,” said the official.
The locals appealed to the authorities to provide help to families who lost their belongings and shelter in the incident.