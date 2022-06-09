2 injured as lightning strikes Botanical Garden

Srinagar: Two persons were injured after a lightning bolt hit a tree at Botanical Garden here on Thursday evening.
Reports said the lightning bolt hit a Deodar tree in Botanical Garden resulting in injuries to two non-locals.
Police said that the injured were rushed to SMHS hospital for treatment.
The duo was identified as Nidhi Rawat and Sameer, both residents of Gujarat.
A police official said both of them are stable.
“They had received minor injuries and were treated at SMHS hospital. Both of them, a male and a female are stable,” he said.