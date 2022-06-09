City

2 injured as lightning strikes Botanical Garden

2 injured as lightning strikes Botanical Garden
The injured were rushed to SMHS hospital for treatment, police said. [Representational Image] File: ANI
Auqib Salam
Auqib Salam

Srinagar: Two persons were injured after a lightning bolt hit a tree at Botanical Garden here on Thursday evening.

Reports said the lightning bolt hit a Deodar tree in Botanical Garden resulting in injuries to two non-locals.

Police said that the injured were rushed to SMHS hospital for treatment.

The duo was identified as Nidhi Rawat and Sameer, both residents of Gujarat.

A police official said both of them are stable.

“They had received minor injuries and were treated at SMHS hospital. Both of them, a male and a female are stable,” he said.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com