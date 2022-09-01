2 persons arrested for blackmailing woman

Srinagar: Police today arrested two persons for blackmailing a woman here.
“As reported by one name withheld R/o Shunglipora that an obscene video of his niece was captured by two boys namely Danish Majeed bhat S/o Abdul Majeed Bhat R/o Noorbagh and Aadil Ahmed Rather S/o Abdul Ahad Rather R/o Shunglipora Noorbag. They extorted money from said victim girl from time to time on the pretext of circulating the said video on social media and subsequently both accused shared it on whatsapp among some persons of Shangilipora as well. Srinagar Police swung into action and both accused were arrested immediately,” police spokesperson said in a statement.
“In this regard case FiR No 169/2022 U/S 354 C, 509 ipc, & 66 E, 67, 67 A IT Act Registered in PS Safakadal. Further investigations is going in the case.
Citizens are instructed to delete the said clip immediately if they have received it, and any circulation by anyone will invoke strict legal action under IT act,” the statement added.