2 persons arrested for stabbing student at Bemina

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing a Polytechnic student with a sharp edged weapon at Bemina locality here.

“Two accused namely Abrar Shabir S/O Shabir Dar R/O Chadoora and Rahil Ali S/O Ali Mohd Pehloo R/O Dalgate Srinagar arrested for assaulting and injuring a polytechnic student with a sharp edged weapon. FIR No. 89/2023 registered in Bemina PS. Weapon of offence also recovered”, Srinagar Police tweeted.