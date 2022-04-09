2 siblings arrested for murdering father

Srinagar: Police today arrested two siblings for murdering their father and later dumping his body in Dal Lake.

In a statement, police spokesperson said it received reliable information on April 7 that an unidentified dead body was lying in Dal Lake near Akhoon Mohalla Foreshore Road.

It said Police Station Nigeen swung into action and fished out the body from the said spot and shifted it to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. Subsequently, inquest proceedings under section 174 Crpc were initiated.