2 siblings arrested for murdering father

Srinagar: Police today arrested two siblings for murdering their father and later dumping his body in Dal Lake.
In a statement, police spokesperson said it received reliable information on April 7 that an unidentified dead body was lying in Dal Lake near Akhoon Mohalla Foreshore Road.
It said Police Station Nigeen swung into action and fished out the body from the said spot and shifted it to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. Subsequently, inquest proceedings under section 174 Crpc were initiated.
The deceased person was identified as Khurshid Ahmad Tota son of Ghulam Nabi Tota resident of Elahibagh Soura.
“After medical formalities the dead body was handed over to its legal heirs. The preliminary medical report revealed marks on neck etc. Also, through investigation into other suspicious circumstances it came to fore that the deceased has been murdered by unknown persons who then threw the body into the Dal Lake. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 34/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Nigeen and investigation was taken up,” it said.
“Through circumstantial evidence, oral witnesses, CCTVs and technical analysis, it came to fore that the deceased was killed by his family members at their home on the evening of 5th April after some altercation and the body was kept at home for a day. On the evening of 6th April, after proper planning they shifted the body in a vehicle (i-20) and threw it into the Dal lake to conceal the crime. Subsequently, the two sons of the deceased have been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized. Further investigation in the case is going on and more arrests will follow.