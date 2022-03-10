2-week interdisciplinary refresher course in IT concludes at KU

Srinagar: An interdisciplinary refresher course in Information Technology concluded at the University of Kashmir.

The two-week online course was organised by the varsity’s UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) for faculty members working in colleges and universities in J&K and other parts of the country.

Addressing the participants as chief guest at the valedictory function, KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad said teachers in colleges and universities must acquire sufficient digital literacy and competence to align themselves with the current global digital revolution as well as the inroads made by Information Technology in the teaching-learning process.