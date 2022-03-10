2-week interdisciplinary refresher course in IT concludes at KU

Srinagar: An interdisciplinary refresher course in Information Technology concluded at the University of Kashmir.
The two-week online course was organised by the varsity’s UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) for faculty members working in colleges and universities in J&K and other parts of the country.
Addressing the participants as chief guest at the valedictory function, KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad said teachers in colleges and universities must acquire sufficient digital literacy and competence to align themselves with the current global digital revolution as well as the inroads made by Information Technology in the teaching-learning process.
Taking feedback from the participants, he expressed his satisfaction on imparting of IT-related knowledge and skills effectively during the refresher course.
“There is no choice but to accept the change, foster IT tools and skills and incorporate them in our teaching-learning process,” he said.
Earlier, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi, Director, UGC-HRDC delivered the welcome address and highlighted the achievements of HRDC in training teachers and scholars in the past 33 years of its existence.
He said the Centre has been striving hard to emerge as the institution of excellence in the country in faculty development and to constantly improve the quality and nature of its courses to make them relevant and useful.
The present course is just another step towards professional, personal, instructional and organizational development of our teachers and teaching centres particularly in the field of Information Technology, he said.
Course Coordinator Dr Javaid Iqbal said the present course was aimed at familiarizing the participants with the latest trends and recent advances in the field of Information Technology. Dr Javaid also conducted proceedings of the valedictory session and delivered a formal vote of thanks.