2 years on, aspirants of various SKIMS posts await examination

“It has been more than two years and we are awaiting exams. We are unemployed and saw the recruitment as a ray of hope, but the delay has made it worse. We were preparing, but now it is getting discouraging with each passing day. We hope that SKIMS authorities will look into it and proceed with the exams without delay,” said Arsalan Manzoor, an aspirant. 183 posts, including Nutrition Educationist, Junior Assistant, Draftsman, Physiotherapist, Junior Engineer, and various Technician posts, were advertised.

The aspirants who have applied for these posts said that they are waiting for exams as exams for these posts were not conducted yet. “We went through the typing test and cleared that and also completed other formalities. It is unfortunate we were given no information about the fate of those posts,” said another aspirant.

Gulzar Ahmad Dar, Additional Director, SKIMS, said that as per government order, all the non-gazetted posts under process before October 31, 2020 were deemed null and void.

“Government ordered that all the non-gazetted posts will be advertised via JKSSB, which is why these posts were automatically null and void. Later we advertised over 500 posts in different categories via JKSSB as per the government instructions,”