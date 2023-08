21 SHOs, incharge Police Posts transferred in Srinagar

Srinagar: Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal has ordered transfer and posting 21 SHO and Incharge Police Posts in Srinagar with immediate effect.

Inspr. Rabinder Singh has been posted as SHO Parimpora Inspr. Ab Manan Malik as SHO PS Shaheed Gunj Inspr. Towseef Ahmad as SHO Harwan, Inspr. Kushab Kumar as SHO Shalteng Inspr. Jones Kumar as SHO Maisuma, Inspr. Mohd Iqbal as SHO Sangam,