22 houses gutted at Noorbagh

Srinagar: At least 22 houses were gutted in overnight blaze at Noorbagh area on city outskirts here.

Officials said fire started at 2 am from a house and engulfed adjoining structures at Sheikh Colony in Noorbagh. Locals and Fire and Emergency Services personnel reached the spot to douse the fire.

“The fire spread within no time. Around 20 families lost their belongings and shelter. We hope they will receive all possible help from the administration,” said a local.