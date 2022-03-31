22 houses gutted at Noorbagh

Srinagar: At least 22 houses were gutted in overnight blaze at Noorbagh area on city outskirts here.
Officials said fire started at 2 am from a house and engulfed adjoining structures at Sheikh Colony in Noorbagh. Locals and Fire and Emergency Services personnel reached the spot to douse the fire.
“The fire spread within no time. Around 20 families lost their belongings and shelter. We hope they will receive all possible help from the administration,” said a local.
A police official from the concerned police station said four persons received minor injuries in the incident.
“As soon as the incident took place, the fire tenders were pressed in to douse the flames. 22 houses were gutted in the incident. We have initiated formal proceedings in the incident to ascertain cause of the fire,” he said.
A witness said that eleven of the houses damaged in the incident were single-storey, while ten were double-storey houses. They said that in addition to this, a three-storey structure was also gutted in the incident.
Meanwhile, locals of the area appealed to the concerned authorities to provide financial and other assistance to the fire victims. They said around over 30 families were living in these residential structures that were gutted.
To mention, this is the second such fire incident in Srinagar in the past 24 hours. On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 shops were gutted in congested locality of Zaina Kadal. The fire turned goods worth lakhs into ashes. In the past few years, major fire incidents are occurring in Srinagar. In January a woman was killed and two other people injured in a devastating fire incident in Downtown’s Aali Kadal.
Meanwhile, on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar, Dr Syed Hanief Balkhi today visited Sheikh Colony Noor Bagh area of the district to take first hand appraisal. He made on the spot assessment of the damages caused due to devastating fire.
The ADC who was accompanied by the Tehsildar Eidgah, Ishfaq Ahmad and other concerned Officers met the fire victims whose residential houses were completely damaged in a massive fire incident.
Interacting with the fire sufferers, the ADC expressed sympathies with them on behalf of the District Administration Srinagar. He also assured that every kind of possible support shall be provided from the District Administration for their immediate rehabilitation.
The ADC was informed that 25 residential houses comprising 37 families were gutted in the devastating fire incident in Sheikh Colony Noorbagh.
On the occasion, essential assistance in the form of 185 blankets, 111 mattresses, 111 bed sheets and 37 kitchen sets, besides Rs 185000 to 37 families was provided out of Red Cross as an interim relief to the fire victims.
Similarly, the District Administration Srinagar also provided the immediate assistance of Rs 15000, besides 15 blankets, 9 mattresses, 9 bed sheets and 3 kitchen sets to the fire victims of Rajouri Kadal area in Shaher e Khaas of the district in which one house was gutted in a fire incident on Wednesday rendering 3 families homeless.
Meanwhile, the DC has also sanctioned structure wise financial assistance of Rs 25,47,500 in favour of 25 house owners of Noorbagh and Rs 1,01,900 in favour of Rajouri Kadal house owners under SDRF.
Further, the District Administration has appealed to the general public to follow all precautionary measures while handling electric/electronic gadgets, LPG cylinders and other appliances being used for heating and cooking purposes to avoid such fire incidents.