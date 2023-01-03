22 IAS Officer Trainees participate in orientation programme with District Administration Srinagar

Srinagar: A group of 22 IAS Officer Trainees have started their module of Training with Srinagar District Administration. The Trainees called on the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad in his Officer Chamber here on Tuesday.

The IAS Officers are presently undergoing training at Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Public Administration, Mussoorie and are doing their Bharat Darshan visit to J&K.

On the occasion, a detailed interaction session was held during which the Deputy Commissioner shared valuable insights about life in public service and his experience as District Magistrate (DM) in different Districts.

While giving a brief introduction of Srinagar District through a PowerPoint presentation, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the key Developmental activities taken regarding major projects for infrastructure upgradation under Power, RDD, PWD, Health, Education sectors in Srinagar District. Besides switching over to online mode to provide hassle free service delivery to the public including beneficiary oriented schemes of the Government.