22 IAS Officer Trainees participate in orientation programme with District Administration Srinagar
Srinagar: A group of 22 IAS Officer Trainees have started their module of Training with Srinagar District Administration. The Trainees called on the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad in his Officer Chamber here on Tuesday.
The IAS Officers are presently undergoing training at Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Public Administration, Mussoorie and are doing their Bharat Darshan visit to J&K.
On the occasion, a detailed interaction session was held during which the Deputy Commissioner shared valuable insights about life in public service and his experience as District Magistrate (DM) in different Districts.
While giving a brief introduction of Srinagar District through a PowerPoint presentation, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the key Developmental activities taken regarding major projects for infrastructure upgradation under Power, RDD, PWD, Health, Education sectors in Srinagar District. Besides switching over to online mode to provide hassle free service delivery to the public including beneficiary oriented schemes of the Government.
In addition, the IAS Officers were informed about land mark initiatives taken under the Revenue sector by digitizing all Revenue records to ensure ownership of land to its lawful owners.
The Deputy Commissioner also underlined the overall developmental scenario of the district and the initiatives taken under different sectors including Project Gaash, Mission Zuvan Pai, Mission Jal Thal, Mission Heddur, Mission Waapsi, Jal Jeevan Servekshan.
The IAS Officers were also given an overview about developmental activities being carried out to address urban problems in order to ensure better and hassle free civic facilities for the citizens.
The DC also underlined various initiatives taken for wellbeing of beneficiary oriented and public welfare initiatives and Good Governance practices implemented in the District.