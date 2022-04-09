24 NIT Srinagar students test positive for COVID19

Srinagar: In the first incident after the reopening of educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 24 students of the National Institute of Srinagar (NIT) have tested positive for COVID19 on Saturday - setting the alarm bells ringing among the students and faculty.

The cases came to fore after the officials from health services on Saturday collected samples of around 60 students from NIT Srinagar for their testing for COVID19.