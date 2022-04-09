24 NIT Srinagar students test positive for COVID19

Srinagar: In the first incident after the reopening of educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 24 students of the National Institute of Srinagar (NIT) have tested positive for COVID19 on Saturday - setting the alarm bells ringing among the students and faculty.
The cases came to fore after the officials from health services on Saturday collected samples of around 60 students from NIT Srinagar for their testing for COVID19.
"Few days ago, some students developed symptoms like fever, cold and sour throat following which we approached the concerned health authorities at Hazratbal and requested them to test the students for COVID19," Registrar NIT Prof Kaisar Ahmad Bukhari told Greater Kashmir.
"The students were tested today wherein around 24 students have tested positive," he said.
Meanwhile, the Block Medical Officer (BMO) Hazratbal in his official communication to Head Department of Social and Preventive Medicine (SPM) Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has said that 24 positive cases were reported at NIT Srinagar on April 9 of 2022.
"24 cases have been RAT tested for COVID19 positive while testing today at NIT out of 47 students. It is requested to kindly take up the matter with the concerned authorities for necessary declaration of Micro Containment Zone (MCZ)," the official communication reads.
Sources in the NIT said that students shall be formally intimated on Sunday about the precautions to be taken in accordance with the necessary guidelines regarding COVID19.
Meanwhile, an official at NIT said two students tested positive at NIT on Friday following which mass testing of students was done on Saturday.
"These students have been isolated in a separate hostel where all facilities including food are being provided to them," the Registrar NIT said.
Registrar NIT said all precautions were in place to avoid further spread of the virus. "Basically most of the students have left the institute on view of vacations in coming week. Only few students are in hostel," he said.