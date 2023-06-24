27th PGRP begins at SKIMS

Prof. Mohammad Yousuf expressed his gratitude to organising committee and thanked Director SKIMS for invitation. Director SKIMS Prof Parvaiz A. Koul in his address thanked Prof. Mohammad Yousuf for gracing the occasion and lauded his significant contribution as great teacher and ace clinician in shaping the various generations.

He acknowledged the role of Former Director Syed Zahoor in starting the PGRP which is now a regular feature of the SKIMS academic Curriculum, he said. He further added that clinical research is an important component of SKIMS besides patient care and teaching.

“PGRP is the platform for our youngsters to showcase their research and get weaned into the canvas of formal research that is integral to patient care and SKIMS administration will facilitate the students in their publication of research in high impacted journals.

Principal SKIMS Medical College Professor Irfan Robbani and Dean Medical Faculty Prof. Bashir A. Laway while addressing the guests and audience expressed hope that the scientific sessions on various topics will be beneficial for the students and will certainly help in providing quality patient care.

Organising Chairman Prof. Sunaullah Shah said the PGRP is an academic feast for budding researchers to learn and experience research skills to eventually benefit patient care. Prof. Fayaz A. Sofi organising secretary of the event thanked the guests, faculty, supportive services for their support.