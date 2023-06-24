27th PGRP begins at SKIMS
Srinagar: The 27th Postgraduate Research Representation Programme ( PGRP) started today at SKIMS.
The event will record the presentation of 127 research papers by PG scholars of the Institute on various issues concerning human health and medical sciences.
The inaugural function was held today at the Institute’s auditorium with Prof. Mohammad Yousuf as the Chief Guest. The event is being organised by the Department of General Medicine SKIMS headed by Organising Chairman Prof. Sunaullah Shah HOD, General Medicine SKIMS. On the occasion Research Abstract highlighting topics on prevalence of various diseases and disorders and treatment modalities.
PGRP is a significant academic event organised every year by the Institute. During the program postgraduate scholars from various departments of the Institute present their research papers.
Prof. Mohammad Yousuf expressed his gratitude to organising committee and thanked Director SKIMS for invitation. Director SKIMS Prof Parvaiz A. Koul in his address thanked Prof. Mohammad Yousuf for gracing the occasion and lauded his significant contribution as great teacher and ace clinician in shaping the various generations.
He acknowledged the role of Former Director Syed Zahoor in starting the PGRP which is now a regular feature of the SKIMS academic Curriculum, he said. He further added that clinical research is an important component of SKIMS besides patient care and teaching.
“PGRP is the platform for our youngsters to showcase their research and get weaned into the canvas of formal research that is integral to patient care and SKIMS administration will facilitate the students in their publication of research in high impacted journals.
Principal SKIMS Medical College Professor Irfan Robbani and Dean Medical Faculty Prof. Bashir A. Laway while addressing the guests and audience expressed hope that the scientific sessions on various topics will be beneficial for the students and will certainly help in providing quality patient care.
Organising Chairman Prof. Sunaullah Shah said the PGRP is an academic feast for budding researchers to learn and experience research skills to eventually benefit patient care. Prof. Fayaz A. Sofi organising secretary of the event thanked the guests, faculty, supportive services for their support.