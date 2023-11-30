3-day CBP for Women in Politics concludes at IMPARD Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 30: A three day ‘Capacity Building Programme (CBP) for Women in Politics’ of the National Commission for Women, New Delhi concluded on Thursday at J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, Srinagar.

The Capacity Building Programme is part of the training series to be conducted for all elected women members of Panchayat Raj Institutions, District Development Council Members, Block Development Council Members and Village Panchayat Members.

The series is being fully sponsored by the National Commission for Women to foster Gender Responsive Governance in the system. The elected members were trained by learned resource persons on different important areas of intervention for the overall empowerment of women.

The programme specially focused on the role of Women in Politics for the empowerment of women in J&K through well designed policies and programmes.

Different sessions were conducted for the capacity building of these women representatives including Leadership Qualities, Communication Skills, Sustainable Development, Role of Police and Other Intuitions in the Protections of the Rights of Women and Various Schemes and Interventions of the State and Central Govt for empowerment of Women in J&K.

The programme was conducted by the Centre for Social Justice of the Institute.