3-day Sufi Festival begins at SKICC

At the inaugural ceremony, speakers highlighted that J&K has been bestowed with rich cultural treasure and said that there is a need to understand the importance of valuing our heritage and make it part of day to day life. They also emphasised on the need for sharing the legacies of Saints with the rest of the world.

Speaking as Chief Guest, Advisor Bhatnagar said that Sufism is a way of realisation of inner self and our Sufis and Rishis have shown us the path towards that goal. He said that Sufism propagates the doctrine of love, compassion, peace, development for mankind, irrespective of any biases and prejudices. He further said we must understand the essentials of Sufism as this gives us an idea of what is beneficial for humankind.

Dr Darakshan Andrabi also emphasised on the need for propagation of teachings of Sufis and Reshis and said that more such events will be organised in the coming times.