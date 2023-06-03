3-day Uro-Surg workshop concludes at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: The three-day Uro-Surgery Workshop concluded at Government Medical College Srinagar, the delegates leaving with a rich experience of learning and hospitality.

The UROSURG-2023 concluded on June 03, having started on June 01. A press statement from the organisers said the workshop was a mixed bag of scientific programme which included Guest Lectures by Visiting dignitaries from UK Prof Gulzar Mufti the doyen of urology and Dr Parvaiz hepatobiliary surgeon from USA and Prof Palwinder Lal Director & Head Department of surgery MAMC Delhi.

Among others who spoke on the occasion included Dr M R Attri, Dr Younis, Dr Fazal Parray, Dr Mohd Saleem Wani, HOD urology SKIMS, Dr Arif Hamid Prof of Urology SKIMS, Dr Ashaque consultant at Distt. Hospital Pulwama. Besides panel discussion on Bariatric Surgery, there were presentations by postgraduates of different institutions.