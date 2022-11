Srinagar: Police today arrested three drug peddlers at Khanyar area here.

“Three drug peddlers namely Mohammad Younis Sheikh of Batwara, Suhail Ahmad Bhat of Khanyar, Mudasir Ahmad Dar of Chadoora arrested along with banned drugs. 2 vehicles also seized in case. FIR No.55/2022 under sections 8/22 of NDPS Act registered at Khanyar Police Station,” Srinagar Police tweeted.