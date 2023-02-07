3 LeT terrorist associates arrested in Srinagar: Police

“During checking of the said kit bag carried by Umer Adil Dar, Indian currency cash amounting Rs 31,65,200/= (Thirty-One Lac, Sixty-Five thousand and two hundred rupees), 01 Mobile Phone, 03 pages of LeT letter pad was recovered. On personal search of the other two persons namely Bilal Asmad Sidiqi & Salik Mehraj (05) pages each of LeT letter pad were recovered,” it said.

“During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the trio was working as terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT. The money was received by them as a part of conspiracy to strengthen its cadres within District Srinagar. The said money was received by them on the directions of their handlers based in Pakistan as a part of larger criminal conspiracy hatched by terrorist organization within and across the border to pass/ raise money/ funds for furthering their activities and cause large scale disturbances in the UT of J&K,” the statement said.

“In this connection, a case FIR No. 20/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Nowgam. Further investigation into the case is in progress. More recoveries and arrests are expected in the instant case,” it added.