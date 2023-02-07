3 LeT terrorist associates arrested in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: Police today said it arrested three terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Srinagar and recovered cash amount of Rs 31,65,200 and other incriminating materials from their possession.
“A police party of Police Station Nowgam during routine checking at Lasjan Crossing (NHW) spotted 03 suspicious individuals coming from Lasjan towards NHW carrying a blue colour cricket kit bag trying to avoid the naka checking party. They were tactfully apprehended by the alert naka party. They have been identified as Umar Adil Dar son of Ghulam Hassan Dar resident of Soiteng, Bilal Asmad Sidiqi son of Ghulam Ahmad Sididqi resident of Kursoo Rajbagh and Salik Mehraj son of Mehraj Din Dar resident of Soiteng,” police spokesperson said in a statement.
“During checking of the said kit bag carried by Umer Adil Dar, Indian currency cash amounting Rs 31,65,200/= (Thirty-One Lac, Sixty-Five thousand and two hundred rupees), 01 Mobile Phone, 03 pages of LeT letter pad was recovered. On personal search of the other two persons namely Bilal Asmad Sidiqi & Salik Mehraj (05) pages each of LeT letter pad were recovered,” it said.
“During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the trio was working as terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT. The money was received by them as a part of conspiracy to strengthen its cadres within District Srinagar. The said money was received by them on the directions of their handlers based in Pakistan as a part of larger criminal conspiracy hatched by terrorist organization within and across the border to pass/ raise money/ funds for furthering their activities and cause large scale disturbances in the UT of J&K,” the statement said.
“In this connection, a case FIR No. 20/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Nowgam. Further investigation into the case is in progress. More recoveries and arrests are expected in the instant case,” it added.