3 notorious thieves booked under PSA in Srinagar

Srinagar: Srinagar Police booked three notorious thieves including two non-locals under the Public Safety Act.

In a tweet, Srinagar police on its official Twitter handle, said that three notorious thieves who were involved in multiple robberies in Srinagar have been booked under PSA.

Police said that they have been lodged in Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu.

"3 Notorious thieves involved in multiple robberies in Srinagar booked under PSA. Imtiaaz Ahmed Shah @ 99 of Khanyar, Mohd Shameem Boya of West Bengal (a/p Tengpura, Srinagar) and Mohd Hilal Sheikh of Jaipur (a/p Maisuma). They have been lodged in Kot Balwal Jail, Jammu," Srinagar police tweeted.