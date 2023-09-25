3 shops damaged in Palladium Lane blaze

Srinagar: Three shops were damaged in a fire incident at Palladium Lane in city’s commercial hub Lal Chowk on Monday evening.

Witnesses said fire started from one of the shops at Palladium Lane and soon spread to adjoining shops. Officials from the Fire and Emergency department pressed several fire tenders to control the fire.

"Timely action by our firemen prevented fire from spreading to other shops. In the incident three shops on the ground floor of a four storey building were damaged. There is no loss of life of injury reported," said an official.

Authorities said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and they are investigating the matter.