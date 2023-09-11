3-week capacity building for glaciologists begins at KU

Srinagar: To share the knowledge, expertise and skills necessary to contribute to glaciological research the capacity building of glaciologists, the Centre of Excellence for Glacial Studies, University of Kashmir Monday inaugurated a three-week capacity building programme

Research scholars and students from the Department of Geoinformatics and National Cryospheric Research Lab, University of Kashmir and experts from across India besides faculty from allied subjects are participating in the programme sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India (GoI) under its Climate Change Programme.

Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir (KU), Prof Nilofer Khan said climate change is a collective concern and needs to be highlighted through movements at the grassroots level for a safer tomorrow.

We all have to be very alert as academicians, researchers and students in our own fields,” she said adding, we should contribute in whatever capacity we can to preserve and protect our resources.