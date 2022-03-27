City
36,473 visitors throng Tulip Garden
Srinagar: In an overwhelming rush of visitors, the Tulip Garden on Sunday witnessed a footfall of over 36, 000 visitors.
According to official data at least 36,473 visitors thronged Tulip Garden on the first Sunday after its opening.
As per the official figures, a total of 11,143 visitors visited the arden on the first day of its opening on March 23, which include 4391 locals, 6751 national and one international visitor.
The total number of tourists who visited the garden so far stands at around 89 thousand.
Tulip garden, located at the foothills of Zabarwan range with an overview of famous Dal Lake, was thrown open on March 23. KNS