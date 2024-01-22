37th convocation of IGNOU to be organised in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 22: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is organising its 37th Convocation on February 20 in Srinagar.

The main function will be held at IGNOU headquarters in New Delhi. The programme will be telecast live on Gyan Darshan, Swayam Prabha, Doordarshan, webcast through IGNOU website and through social media platforms of the University.

The convocation function will also be organised in Srinagar by the IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar for the Learners of the Kashmir region and the UT of Ladakh. “All the Learners who have completed their programme in the Term End Examination December 2022 and June 2023 are eligible to apply for receiving degree during the Convocation function,” an official statement said.

“Online registration and remitting the requisite fee has started and the portal will remain open till 10th February, 2024. The eligible students who have not paid the requisite registration fee of Rs 600 per certificate online for the 37th convocation, so far, may pay the requisite fee through https://onlineservices.ignou.ac.in/convocation,” the statement said.

Dr Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, Regional Director, IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar informed that the admission for the January 2024 admission cycle has started and last date of fresh admission for all the programmes offered in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online (OL) mode is January 31, 2024.

“The prospective students can refer to the e-prospectus 2024 of IGNOU for the complete details regarding all the programmes. The e-Prospectus is available on the website of IGNOU and of the Regional Centre Srinagar (www.rcsrinagar.ignou.ac.in),” he added.