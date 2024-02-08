37TH NORTH ZONE INTER-UNIVERSITY YOUTH FESTIVAL | Student achievement exemplifies artistic aptitudes, determination: KU VC

Srinagar, Feb 8

The Kashmir University (KU) has illuminated the 37th North Zone Inter-University Youth Festival, clinching 5 prestigious awards.

Organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi and hosted by Punjabi University, Patiala in Punjab, KU’s cultural contingent demonstrated excellence across various categories, an official statement read.

The KU team has earned accolades and medals, securing 4th position in the ‘Cultural Procession’, 3rd runners-up in Western Music and 3rd runners-up in both ‘Collage and Cartoon’ competitions.

Besides, the team excelled in the ‘Light Vocal Indian’ competition, securing the 3rd runners-up position, the statement read.

The outstanding performance of the KU cultural team was acknowledged by the jury and later felicitated by the AIU authorities and the Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala.

KU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, in her message, praised the participants, stating that the success at the youth festival “reflects the commitment of our students and the efforts of the cultural team.”

“This achievement exemplifies the artistic aptitudes and determination of KU students,” Prof Khan said.

She urged the Department of Students Welfare (DSW), KU, to “plan for a national-level event, inviting youth from different universities across India to showcase their talents,” the statement read further.

Prof Naseer Iqbal, KU’s newly appointed Registrar, commended the achievements, expressing “pride in the talent” showcased during the festival.

Prof Naseer said, “As the Registrar, I’m proud of the talent showcased by our students in the 37th North Zone Inter-University Youth Festival. It’s a testament to the vibrant culture at KU.”

Appreciating the participants for achieving this feat, Dean, Students Welfare, KU, Prof Aneesa Shafi, said: The cultural contingent’s success and fruitful participation resonate with the spirit of our university, “adding that it is inspiring to see students excel not just academically but also in cultural pursuits.”

Cultural Officer, DSW, KU, Shahid Ali Khan, thanked the university for supporting the participants in the Zonal and National level interactions and competitions, the statement added.