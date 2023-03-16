4-day theatre workshop at KU aims to broaden creative horizons of youth

Srinagar: Thirty students from the University of Kashmir and its affiliated colleges have joined a theatre workshop to learn the basics of theatre and acting, and, resultantly, also give a vent to their hidden creative expressions.
The workshop was jointly organised by the Department of Students' Welfare and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Hyderabad at the varsity’s Convocation Complex, where top-notch theatre experts from the country are teaching participating students the fundamentals of theatre and acting.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said the workshop offers a platform to young students to channelise their creative potentialities in the right direction.
She said the University will explore taking this programme forward and involve more and more students from teaching departments and affiliated colleges so that they find means to vent their inner creative expressions freely. She thanked the TASL management for collaborating with KU in the important pro-youth initiative.
Eminent theatre artist, director and actor, Chandra Dasan from Lokadharmi Theatre, Kochi, Kerala, is the chief resource person for the workshop.
“Our theatre module aims to introduce youngsters to basics of theatre and acting, besides making them expressive with clarity of language and expression,” he said, adding that “we will also teach them how to work in groups and become better human beings using theatre as a means.”