4 shops damaged in blaze at Residency Road
Srinagar: At least four shops were damaged in a fire incident at Residency Road area in city centre here.
Officials said that fire started in the Fairdeal shopping complex at 10.30 am. Soon fire tenders reached the spot. An official from Fire and Emergency Services said that at least four shops were damaged in the incident. He said that their timely action prevented fire from spreading to other shops.
“As we received information, we pressed multiple fire tenders to douse off the flames. The attic portion of three shops was damaged while one confectionery shop was also damaged in the incident,” said the official.
The official said that one of their firemen, identified as Gulzar Ahmad, and a salesman were also injured.
“The timely action prevented a major mishap. The fireman is stable.” said the official.