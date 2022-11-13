40639 matters settled during Lok Adalat in Srinagar

Srinagar: Fourth National Lok Adalat was organised at District Court Complex Srinagar wherein 40639 matters were settled amicably.

As per statement issued here, the National Lok Adalat was inaugurated by Jawad Ahmad Principal District & Sessions Judge ,Chairman District Legal Services Authority Srinagar.

The National Lok Adalat was kick-started by Jawad Ahmad by inaugurating the Services of 13 e-rickshaws, which were flagged of by him in presence of all the judicial officers.