40639 matters settled during Lok Adalat in Srinagar

Srinagar: Fourth National Lok Adalat was organised at District Court Complex Srinagar wherein 40639 matters were settled amicably.
As per statement issued here, the National Lok Adalat was inaugurated by Jawad Ahmad Principal District & Sessions Judge ,Chairman District Legal Services Authority Srinagar.
The National Lok Adalat was kick-started by Jawad Ahmad by inaugurating the Services of 13 e-rickshaws, which were flagged of by him in presence of all the judicial officers.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the e-rickshaws would serve as last root connectivity from Batamaloo to District Court considering the difficulties, faced by the people particularly, by female lawyers, female staff members and female litigants frequenting the court premises.
Chairman District Legal Services Authority Srinagar ensured the people on spot particularly females that the e-rickshaws would be available round the clock for the benefit of people particularly females on minimal fare.
“The matters placed before the Benches included civil, criminal compoundable, cheque bounce, Bank matters, MACT, Matrimonial, Tenancy, Electricity and Pre-litigation matters,” it reads.
“A total number of 43000 matters were taken up for their amicable settlement, out of which 40639 matters were settled. Besides, an amount of Rs.2,55,00,000 was realised in total in the settlement,” it added. “The Lok Adalat was held under the insightful directions and patronage of the Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and guidance of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Administrative Judge for District Srinagar.”